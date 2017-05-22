ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Magic Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Magic Kush.

Avatar for googleymoo
Member since 2017
potent indica, mood changer for the better, helped me rest well.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for THOR6471
Member since 2019
I got this strain at Trulieve in a vape cartridge. Very relaxing, best sleep I've had in years. Definitely recommend for insomnia.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Alphaflight
Member since 2018
Tried a strain called Jade Magic Kush and this seems to be the same strain or athe least very very similar. So freaking amazing I had to write my first review. I tried B.C.B.C Premium''s Jade Magic Kush and it's now top 5 I have ever tried in over 15 years. Not smoking it (or just) while writing thi...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DNAngel
Member since 2018
Absolute fire. Smells different when you break it up.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ultimate86Man
Member since 2017
What is really unreasonable is, that I have not had Black Magic Kush in Everett Washington or just in WA in general for like nearly 2 years!!! I sure hope there is a grower out their reviewing this strain and would do the whole state the honor of ensuring this chocolate flavored mountain trip get's ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for montyrhodes
Member since 2017
Very nice strain to relax your state of mind and puts you straight on he sofa. I really like the taste compared to other strains of kush.
HappySleepy
Avatar for WeedNinja
Member since 2014
Pretty good. Here in MT. Got some Black Magic The other day. wasn't extremely impressed but its good. if you're going to the Tamarack dispensary by montana speedway then I'd recommend getting the White Fire.
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for grinchgrinder
Member since 2017
Delicious and beautiful buds. Dark green leaves mixed with lighter dense areas and plenty of orange brown hairs. Smells of earth and berries. Tastes like spiced berries and a bit of clove. Effect is indica-dominant; relaxing and sleep-inducing.
HappyRelaxedSleepy