Tried a strain called Jade Magic Kush and this seems to be the same strain or athe least very very similar.
So freaking amazing I had to write my first review.
I tried B.C.B.C Premium''s Jade Magic Kush and it's now top 5 I have ever tried in over 15 years. Not smoking it (or just) while writing thi...
What is really unreasonable is, that I have not had Black Magic Kush in Everett Washington or just in WA in general for like nearly 2 years!!! I sure hope there is a grower out their reviewing this strain and would do the whole state the honor of ensuring this chocolate flavored mountain trip get's ...
Pretty good. Here in MT. Got some Black Magic The other day. wasn't extremely impressed but its good. if you're going to the Tamarack dispensary by montana speedway then I'd recommend getting the White Fire.
Delicious and beautiful buds. Dark green leaves mixed with lighter dense areas and plenty of orange brown hairs. Smells of earth and berries. Tastes like spiced berries and a bit of clove. Effect is indica-dominant; relaxing and sleep-inducing.