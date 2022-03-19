This is an outdoor smoking weed. I ground 1 small bud and did 1 hit in the house and the aroma was still there 2 days later and extreme dry mouth or my only Con's with this strain. They happy part of the high started about 45 seconds in and it wasn't giggly but a smiley happy. About 10 minutes in the body high started to kick in. Felt like someone put a fur blanket over my shoulders, slightly heavy but very comforting. it lasted at this level for about 2 hours then it slowly faded off until it wasnt there. Almost made me wonder if I got high then I realized I smoked it during a zoom call, the call ended 2 hours ago and Im looking at a blank computer screen.