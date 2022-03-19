Black Orchid reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Orchid.
Black Orchid strain effects
Black Orchid strain flavors
Black Orchid strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
a........8
March 19, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Love this strain. Half a joint at a time is perfect for me. Eyes low, floaty, tingly and happy. Whole joint at once makes me dizzy. Tastes great.
j........3
August 25, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I’ve only had wonderbretts strain of this but it’s my favorite from them. It has this weird “but good” cheesy citrusy smell / taste to me. If I want to be in a chill relaxed mood it helps with that. If I want to be energized and goofy it helps with that too. Good for pain as well.
t........n
August 5, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Black Orchid is fantastic. It was a good sensory experience. Sat outside and just felt the night air for a while. Very tranquil. Also helped me locate and release tension I didn't even realize I had been holding.
d........e
May 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
This is an outdoor smoking weed. I ground 1 small bud and did 1 hit in the house and the aroma was still there 2 days later and extreme dry mouth or my only Con's with this strain. They happy part of the high started about 45 seconds in and it wasn't giggly but a smiley happy. About 10 minutes in the body high started to kick in. Felt like someone put a fur blanket over my shoulders, slightly heavy but very comforting. it lasted at this level for about 2 hours then it slowly faded off until it wasnt there. Almost made me wonder if I got high then I realized I smoked it during a zoom call, the call ended 2 hours ago and Im looking at a blank computer screen.
b........k
October 29, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Sleepy
Black orchid was more mellow than what I usually go for & the high definitely sneaks up on you. At first it was very mild and enjoyable, then it knocked me and my ass and sent me straight to dreamland. Not great if you’re trying to be productive, but one of the best strains I’ve found for helping with insomnia.
t........2
June 23, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
smoked it with Friends, and i laught my Ass Off. The taste was nice and the vapor was smooth. Had a great time.
d........2
February 23, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
This one made me feel like a slab of butter on a warm piece of toast.