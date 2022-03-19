stock photo similar to Black Orchid
Black Orchid
Black Orchid is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with OG Kush. Black Orchid effects are believed to be more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say Black Orchid makes you feel relaxed, happy, and sleepy, accompanied by an intense body high. Black Orchid is 27% THC, but in high doses may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The flavor and aroma of Black Orchid is citrus-forward. The original breeder of this strain is Wonderbrett.
Black Orchid strain effects
Black Orchid strain flavors
Black Orchid strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
Black Orchid strain reviews8
a........8
March 19, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
j........3
August 25, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
t........n
August 5, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
