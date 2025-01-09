Black Pearl reviews
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
7........6
Yesterday
Focused
Relaxed
Good looking nugs most are very covered in terps and purple, smooth smoke .
r........4
September 7, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Love it! Great taste Almost citrusy tropical with hints of blueberry after exhale. Smooth hit like really smooth. Colors around you especially in nature become more vibrant and you'll find yourself just staring at a tree or flower or birds etc....just taking it all in in the moment. Happy, and pain free. Great for both day and night use. Balancing Helps with depression, pain especially in muscle and nervous system, releases all anxiety and lifts creativity.
j........s
October 26, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Smooth smoke