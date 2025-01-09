Love it! Great taste Almost citrusy tropical with hints of blueberry after exhale. Smooth hit like really smooth. Colors around you especially in nature become more vibrant and you'll find yourself just staring at a tree or flower or birds etc....just taking it all in in the moment. Happy, and pain free. Great for both day and night use. Balancing Helps with depression, pain especially in muscle and nervous system, releases all anxiety and lifts creativity.