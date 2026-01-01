Black Razzberry
Black Razzberry potency is higher THC than average.
Black Razzberry is an indica-dominant hybrid (≈70% indica / 30% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 18–24%, featuring berry-forward genetics often associated with Blackberry and Raspberry Kush lineage. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a sweet, fruit-heavy profile of ripe raspberry and blackberry layered with candy-like sweetness, subtle citrus, and earthy undertones. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, it offers a smooth and flavorful experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that gently transitions into a calming, full-body relaxation that can become slightly sedating at higher doses. Rich, fruity, and soothing, Black Razzberry is ideal for unwinding and enjoying a mellow, flavor-forward session. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!
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