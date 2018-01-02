ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Raspberry Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Raspberry Kush nugget
Raspberry Kush
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.

Effects

1896 reported effects from 257 people
Relaxed 59%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 49%
Uplifted 35%
Sleepy 32%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

362

Avatar for BernieSanders
Member since 2015
Raspberry kush is on fleek. Just what I needed after a long week of campaigning. It's got a pretty high THC content (19.88%) for an Indica. Remember kids - this shit is lit, fam. Have fun being horny and hungry!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for DarthCannabis
Member since 2011
Looks: Dense light green nugs with dark orange hairs and light purple in the inside with even a hint of some light pink. Smell: Pine-Sol smell, with a strong raspberry yogurt smell as soon as you break open a nug. Taste: Very smooth for how hard it hits you, very tasty kush taste with a light ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain undeterminable; nausea 8 when I medicated round 0600 or so. Takes bout 10 min to start working. Pain gone; nausea all but gone (3-4). Nausea has been really awful period; no matter what. No anxiety/paranoia which is a Godsend for me. Body high allowed me to get some much needed sleep a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
Member since 2016
Now I have tried the Select Strains' vape concentrate of Raspberry Kush, but the flower Razzberry Kush might be different, I'm not sure, though they do seem to share a lot of qualities so I'm reviewing it here. I picked up this indica flower at Glisan Buds, it is stinky dank, and what I am smoking t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Majestic12man
Member since 2016
If I could give this one 6 stars I would. I highly recommend this one for body pain. Its magnificent anti anxiety with a natural and effective calming effect. Raspberry kush is the very definition of a strain that "melts the days troubles away" was also terrific at shutting off my hamster wheel brai...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

Strain
Raspberry Kush
Strain child
Marionberry Kush
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Raspberry KushUser uploaded image of Raspberry KushUser uploaded image of Raspberry KushUser uploaded image of Raspberry KushUser uploaded image of Raspberry KushUser uploaded image of Raspberry KushUser uploaded image of Raspberry Kush
