Wow the wonders of Terpenes.... this strain is DELICIOUS in a joint and tastes like ROSES. Unreal. Puts you to sleep if you smoke enough. Great dessert doobie or for that special someone on valentine's day? In the bag.
Strain smells great, it tastes very mellow and is a great for casual smoking. Didn't get paid today leaving me hella stressed, I had one toke after work and the tension melted away. Now I'm here writing this review. Dope strain
I honestly really like it. It smokes beautifully, looks gorgeous, and, personally, doesn't irritate the lungs at all. It tastes and smells very herbal/floral (not a huge surprise! weirdly reminds me of chamomile tea). I find it works incredibly for my high anxiety days... it doesn't make me want to...
Mmm mm mmm I love.it ... new strain for me and boy it did me a wonder .. the most beautiful bud I seen yet .. I want again I want to think are you bud tenders for putting up with us even when we’re being dicks God bless and have a wonderful day thank u metro meds