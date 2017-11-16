ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for dfmarceau
Member since 2017
One of the tastiest strains in had in a long time! Got a proper stone on at 11 AM and didn’t feel too lethargic so daytime use is fine, but do approach with caution as it does pack one helluva punch!
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Nunyabiznazz
Member since 2019
Wow the wonders of Terpenes.... this strain is DELICIOUS in a joint and tastes like ROSES. Unreal. Puts you to sleep if you smoke enough. Great dessert doobie or for that special someone on valentine's day? In the bag.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DreB
Member since 2016
this strain is everything the description says this is a smooth smoke it has nice taste great for night time but leaves you clear headed where if you are not smoking too much of you won't knock out
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for champs1957
Member since 2019
Nice high for indica
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BongoHitter
Member since 2019
Strain smells great, it tastes very mellow and is a great for casual smoking. Didn't get paid today leaving me hella stressed, I had one toke after work and the tension melted away. Now I'm here writing this review. Dope strain
Avatar for jellybeanbaby
Member since 2019
I honestly really like it. It smokes beautifully, looks gorgeous, and, personally, doesn't irritate the lungs at all. It tastes and smells very herbal/floral (not a huge surprise! weirdly reminds me of chamomile tea). I find it works incredibly for my high anxiety days... it doesn't make me want to...
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Mellie420
Member since 2013
Mmm mm mmm I love.it ... new strain for me and boy it did me a wonder .. the most beautiful bud I seen yet .. I want again I want to think are you bud tenders for putting up with us even when we’re being dicks God bless and have a wonderful day thank u metro meds
