  Black Roses
Indica

4.7 12 reviews

Black Roses

Black Roses

Black Roses by Red Dirt Ridge Genetics is a heavy, one-hitter-quitter indica designed for the seasoned cannabis consumer. This cross of Grand Reserve Headband and Early Girl reeks of sweet citrus and funky fuel, intoxicating the sense even before combustion. Its effects lay into the body, evaporating stress from the mind while cementing the consumer to the couch. This heavy indica is a perfect end-of-the-day strain to wash away stress and worries or to frontload sleep with sedative cannabinoids.

Reviews

12

Lineage

First strain parent
Early Girl
parent
Second strain parent
Headband
parent
Strain
Black Roses
Strain child
Beckwourth Bud
child

