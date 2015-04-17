ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Black Russian
  4. Reviews

Black Russian reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Russian.

Reviews

81

Avatar for CinderAdmin
Member since 2019
Good strain for someone who is looking for heavy relaxation and good flavor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for smokesTC14
Member since 2017
This strain is amazing for community smoking when everyone is just relaxing. Gives you a case of the giggles while providing a very relaxing and happy high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for wkhan
Member since 2015
Gets you extremely creative
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TmanToke87
Member since 2019
this strain is lit helping with my tourette's so chill awesome job my dudes
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Black RussianUser uploaded image of Black RussianUser uploaded image of Black RussianUser uploaded image of Black RussianUser uploaded image of Black RussianUser uploaded image of Black RussianUser uploaded image of Black Russian
more
photos
Avatar for themissingpatient
Member since 2014
My girlfriend bought this strain for me last Christmas. It took away all anxiety, put me in a creative mood and I was really able to focus. Very much like Romulan but without the sometimes overwhelming sensitivity to touch. It's a medium-heavy hitter. Veteran smokers may need a stronger indica if th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Bighickory357
Member since 2019
nice smoke, beautiful plant, easy to grow
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Edhascakes
Member since 2018
Heavy head high right off the bat, but give it 5-10 min and you’ll be back in your body, extremely relaxed! Definitely a nighttime strain. Flower is very strong smelling and is very dense.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Someone-someone
Member since 2018
This strain takes me back to a place where I sit on the sofa in the corner of a techno club in Berlin. It's six am, the air is quite stuffy, it smells like cigarettes and sweat, three people are dancing and nobody cares about anything. You take a puff and feel content about being where your are and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyRelaxed