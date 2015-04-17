Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
My girlfriend bought this strain for me last Christmas. It took away all anxiety, put me in a creative mood and I was really able to focus. Very much like Romulan but without the sometimes overwhelming sensitivity to touch. It's a medium-heavy hitter. Veteran smokers may need a stronger indica if th...
This strain takes me back to a place where I sit on the sofa in the corner of a techno club in Berlin. It's six am, the air is quite stuffy, it smells like cigarettes and sweat, three people are dancing and nobody cares about anything. You take a puff and feel content about being where your are and ...