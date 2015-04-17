ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Black Russian

Black Russian

Black Russian is an indica-dominant strain bred by Delicious Seeds, who created this strain by crossing a Black Domina mother with White Russian. Notes of mango and citrus collide with lemon candy to create a medley of sweet tropical aromas that burst from Black Russian’s compact buds. This strain is known for her potency and endurance, making Black Russian the perfect choice for either patients seeking long-lasting symptom relief or anyone in need of deep relaxation of both mind and body.

Avatar for MidoriAlexandros
Member since 2017
I never smoked weed until very recently. It was suggested after moving to WA state and a friend has been telling me it would help with my PTSD. Based on the suggestion of the lady at our local shop I've been smoking this. Someone else also suggested this site today and I was really surprised to find...
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dankler
Member since 2015
Best strain I have grown yet. very good taste and a heavy hitter.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Saskatchemoose
Member since 2017
My go to strain. I always get a ton of keef in the catcher from this strain. On top of that it gives me a nice relaxing high where I can sit back and enjoy most anything. Good for sex too.
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Mazdajay84
Member since 2014
exceptional flavors,especially when crossed with Bubble Kush. Black Bubba as it is called, is my absolute favorite.
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for clewis533
Member since 2016
very heavy indica! nice & mellow high! Deep couch sitting!
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
White Russian
parent
Strain
Black Russian
First strain child
Black Rose
child
Second strain child
Sputnik
child

