Black Sherbert
aka Black Sherb
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Ammonia
Blueberry
Diesel
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Linalool
Black Sherbert effects are mostly energizing.
Black Sherbert potency is higher THC than average.
Black Sherbert, also known as Black Sherb,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, giggly, and happy. Black Sherbert has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Black Sherbert, before let us know! Leave a review.
Black Sherbert strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Black Sherbert strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Black Sherbert strain reviews(7)
S........g
November 10, 2022
Energetic
Giggly
c........6
December 8, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
a........i
November 3, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly