i really like smoking this strain, it feels as so it helps with depression and anxiety. This is a very potent strain so i would advise those with low tolorance to go steady and easy. i didnt notice any pain relief with this strain. this strain gave me a head high rather than a slumped couch potato feeling. I recommend this strain 100%. here in the UK it used to be quite a rare find, but now seems to be very common indeed

