Black Sherbert reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Sherbert.
Black Sherbert strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Black Sherbert strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........6
December 8, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
i really like smoking this strain, it feels as so it helps with depression and anxiety. This is a very potent strain so i would advise those with low tolorance to go steady and easy. i didnt notice any pain relief with this strain. this strain gave me a head high rather than a slumped couch potato feeling. I recommend this strain 100%. here in the UK it used to be quite a rare find, but now seems to be very common indeed
M........7
June 19, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
it stanks in a good way it's a strain you can smoke and not smell like weed hahaha the flavor profile is crayyyy crayyyyy
s........6
May 9, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
I personally haven't smoked the black sherbert flower but I've had it twice from a Dusposable Sherbinski and let me tell you it's Amazing. Yes it's different because it's live resin but this strain Is definitely up there in my top 3 next to G.M.O
S........g
November 10, 2022
Energetic
Giggly
Hungry
This was a nice surprise. Nice sticky buds with plenty of crystals to produce good kief. Nice, relaxing high. Beware; this one creeps up on you. Great taste, great smell. Not a favorite, but a damn good smoke.
a........i
November 3, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
got this in oil form, very piney and smooth! green crack/ sour diesel type taste mixed with heavy notes of earth tones! shit DOES KNOCK YOU LIKE A TRUCK THOUGH! i had an otherworldly experience taking sneaky hits while watching the Five nights at freddy’s movie at the theater. would recommend!
3........h
June 4, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
An amazing smoke, light green w deep purple hues. Smells exactly how it smokes I give it a true 9.5/10!
t........n
December 15, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
I have a live resin dispo of this it’s very piney