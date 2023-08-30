Black Sugar reviews
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
August 30, 2023
Very pretty indica strain. I grew this strain and it stayed short on both vegetation and flowering stages. The high is powerful and immediate with a heavy body high that puts me to sleep after a bowl or 2. The smoke is very smooth and soothing.