Black Sugar is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Domina, LA OG Kush, and Critical. This strain has a very fruity aroma with notes of lemon, orange, and skunk. Black Sugar is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Sugar effects include sleepiness, relaxation, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Sugar when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Seedsman, Black Sugar features flavors like rose, flowery, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Black Sugar typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and delicious strain that can help you unwind and drift off to dreamland, Black Sugar might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Sugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







