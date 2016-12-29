Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Nailed it again Arizona Natural Selections. You're the only dispensary around creating awesome strains. Ones like Nuclear Cookies, urkle train haze, and now this one.
The combination of 2 of my favorites was a genius idea. The taste is out of this world.
get this before it's gone!
IT IS THE SOUL OF GOODNESS AND JOY AND IT MADE ME SO HAPPY I FELT LIKE I WAS GOING TO BURST! Seriously, I have never used an indica that behaved this way. It did not slow down my thinking, it was a very clearheaded strain. I felt like I was in a race car as I sat in front my PC, pouring over Leafly...
Such a fun relaxing strain, doesn't make me sleepy but helps ease pain and stress! I got it at AZ natural Selection and the buds looked amazing and smelled amazing. I love the high of this, relaxing, creative, and euphoric!
I recently purchased this strain made right here in Arizona. I live local made, but aside that I just smoked a bowl in my pipe and definetly feel euphoric and a very wavelike body high. Perfect indica for a chill Friday night!