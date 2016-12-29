ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for PrincessMaryJanexo23
Member since 2018
All around great strain! The buds are nice &amp; dense! Look, taste &amp; smell is amazing !!! Great for relaxing &amp; mellow high !!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Nailed it again Arizona Natural Selections. You're the only dispensary around creating awesome strains. Ones like Nuclear Cookies, urkle train haze, and now this one. The combination of 2 of my favorites was a genius idea. The taste is out of this world. get this before it's gone!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GsCookie
Member since 2015
Tasty and unforgettable.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for DevDeFraggle
Member since 2016
Great strain for pain, I keep it in flower and cartridge!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Commander_In_Kief
Member since 2017
IT IS THE SOUL OF GOODNESS AND JOY AND IT MADE ME SO HAPPY I FELT LIKE I WAS GOING TO BURST! Seriously, I have never used an indica that behaved this way. It did not slow down my thinking, it was a very clearheaded strain. I felt like I was in a race car as I sat in front my PC, pouring over Leafly...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for luvmyfurbabies
Member since 2016
Worked halfway descent for my back pain, but didn't seem to help the shooting pains. Was a relaxing treat though.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for forest44
Member since 2016
Such a fun relaxing strain, doesn't make me sleepy but helps ease pain and stress! I got it at AZ natural Selection and the buds looked amazing and smelled amazing. I love the high of this, relaxing, creative, and euphoric!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for forest44
Member since 2016
I recently purchased this strain made right here in Arizona. I live local made, but aside that I just smoked a bowl in my pipe and definetly feel euphoric and a very wavelike body high. Perfect indica for a chill Friday night!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed