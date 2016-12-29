Blackberry Bubble is exclusively produced by Arizona Natural Selections, and is the delectable cross of Sour Bubble and Blackberry Kush. This 80/20 indica-dominant strain offers pain relief and mental ease without anchoring the consumer to the couch. Though, with continued use, this strain can be quite sedative. Expect flavors of bubble gum and blackberry, and a euphoric mental state that lingers.
Blackberry Bubble
