Indica

Blackberry Bubble

Blackberry Bubble

Blackberry Bubble is exclusively produced by Arizona Natural Selections, and is the delectable cross of Sour Bubble and Blackberry Kush. This 80/20 indica-dominant strain offers pain relief and mental ease without anchoring the consumer to the couch. Though, with continued use, this strain can be quite sedative. Expect flavors of bubble gum and blackberry, and a euphoric mental state that lingers.

Reviews

26

Avatar for FoundRelief
Member since 2015
Nice Clear heady high that swoops down into a nice calm relaxed feel that keeps anxiety and migraines away . I can run this one day or night , Tastes and looks really good also .
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for luvmyfurbabies
Member since 2016
Worked halfway descent for my back pain, but didn't seem to help the shooting pains. Was a relaxing treat though.
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Nailed it again Arizona Natural Selections. You're the only dispensary around creating awesome strains. Ones like Nuclear Cookies, urkle train haze, and now this one. The combination of 2 of my favorites was a genius idea. The taste is out of this world. get this before it's gone!
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bri629
Member since 2016
This one is my absolute favorite. Tastes great and gives a total body relaxation. Can't fall asleep? This is the one that does it for me. Highly recommended.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DrDre710
Member since 2016
This strain is one that never disappoints. From the aesthetic appeal of trichome covered purple and green flowers to the delicious taste of berries with a hint of skunk blackberry bubble is top shelf medicine. The effects are heavy on the body and energetic and euphoric in the mind. Great strain for...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Bubble
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Blackberry Bubble

