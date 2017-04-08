ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blackberry Dream reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Dream.

PacoAtPeak
Member since 2019
Berry flavor. Big broccoli type buds
feelings
Justice1986
Member since 2019
growing it!!!
feelings
Euphoric
ndragorty
Member since 2018
This strain provides one of the most relaxing highs I’ve ever felt. Leafly’s description is fairly accurate as it certainly comes on strongly in the head first. Take your time with this one and try to avoid taking several hits at a time. Once you feel it in your entire body, you don’t really need to...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
jdp2017
Member since 2019
Nice taste and mild. A nice high but a bit to much of the heavy feeling.
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
joperc
Member since 2018
Tastes and smells wonderful! Definitely helped with sinus/ocular pain.
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Ready2SmokeU
Member since 2019
Have Had The Budder From Bosm Labs Out Of Colorado It is really good super intense the more you smoke very good strain definetly suggested can for sure taste the s.s.haze.
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Huskershelle
Member since 2019
Great head high accompanied by pain relief and euphoria!! I am so glad my local bud tender got this in stock. Fantastic fruit flavor and no hacking up a lung. Enjoy!
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
SupeRepa
Member since 2018
Awesome strain for the morning before you go on a nice long walk or hike.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative