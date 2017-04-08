ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackberry Dream
  • Leafly flower of Blackberry Dream

Hybrid

Blackberry Dream

Blackberry Dream

Blackberry Dream y Elev8 Seeds is a fruity hybrid cross that might surprise you. Not to be confused with the many Blue Dream “Dream” crosses out there, Blackberry Dream is the offspring of Kimbo Kush and Super Silver Haze. This generous plant produces a massive yield of glittering emerald-colored buds that reek of jam and spice. The strain flowers over 9-10 weeks and generally benefits from a little extra time on the stalk. Mind your dosage while enjoying this strain. The hybrid genetics begin with a heady sativa-dominant bent, but can get heavier on the body with continued consumption.  

Reviews

18

Show all

Avatar for Wolfmanjimbo
Member since 2016
Lovely strain smelled and tasted more like grapefruit then blackberry but has an excellent high small amounts kept me alert and calm for daily activities while large amounts left me giggling on a porch swing looking at the sunset I'd recommend to anyone Little bit of paranoia my first time smoking ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Meisterjager
Member since 2017
Wife enjoyed very much,she didn't have to use any painkillers after smoking
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for josepha
Member since 2016
I was in CO on vacation, and stumbled upon Blackberry Dream. This is smooth and tasty and brings an incredible, heady high. Don't let the smoothness and sweet smell fool you. One or two hits are all I needed to do the trick. THC level at about 28%, makes this a long-lasting buzz. I was very producti...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Chuck6.6
Member since 2016
This was a great suggestion from the Compassionate Cannabis Club. Instant energy and uplifting feeling. Smoke was mild (no hacking) with a mild sweet nut flavor. Back pain was reduced or at least I was not thinking about it which is a relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for ladyahardy3
Member since 2018
Great high, super happy, giggly, but super relaxing high. Sweet, delicious, this is one of the best for me!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Kimbo Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Blackberry Dream