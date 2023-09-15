Blackberry Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Gelato.

Blackberry Gelato strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Blackberry Gelato strain helps with

  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety

September 15, 2023
Very nice Hybrid with an earthy taste with a creamy blackberry/blueberry aftertaste. Great for ADHD and a nice balance of body and head high.
6 people found this helpful
October 22, 2023
Amazing indica. You will be indacouch. I’m on Pluto right now broz. I’m baked. Pooping.
5 people found this helpful
November 7, 2023
With my ptsd kicking in on over drive lately smoking blackberry gelato I feel a calming sensation that melts thru my body making me feel at ease taking me to my happy place ….
4 people found this helpful
August 16, 2023
This is my type of flower! Its relaxing without feeling weighed down, it puts me in such a great mood with better focus and a little bit of energy. Only thing I can say negatively is I didn't acquire enough but I'm working on that problem. Lol!
2 people found this helpful
July 26, 2023
Turns you into a Degas painting....
1 person found this helpful
May 22, 2024
SWM with a really high tolerance to high thc levels yet I’ve spent many lonely years, in search of a better high. I’m here today to declare my love for this beautiful strain that is Blackberry Gelato! Happy and laughing at a strange looking insect on my table. Sleepy? This beautiful hybrid is NOT the best strain for insomnia. Although very relaxing, it doesn’t necessarily make me sleepy.
1 person found this helpful
June 12, 2024
I know I’m not supposed to be smoking, but I just had a hernia repaired and this has been my go to now I have it in moon rock form, but still my go to for pain
August 13, 2023
Nice smooth smoke not too harsh 9.5/10

