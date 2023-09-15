Blackberry Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Gelato.
Blackberry Gelato strain effects
Blackberry Gelato strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
c........e
September 15, 2023
Creative
Focused
Very nice Hybrid with an earthy taste with a creamy blackberry/blueberry aftertaste. Great for ADHD and a nice balance of body and head high.
N........8
October 22, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Amazing indica. You will be indacouch. I’m on Pluto right now broz. I’m baked. Pooping.
J........7
November 7, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
With my ptsd kicking in on over drive lately smoking blackberry gelato I feel a calming sensation that melts thru my body making me feel at ease taking me to my happy place ….
m........2
August 16, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
This is my type of flower! Its relaxing without feeling weighed down, it puts me in such a great mood with better focus and a little bit of energy. Only thing I can say negatively is I didn't acquire enough but I'm working on that problem. Lol!
M........8
July 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Turns you into a Degas painting....
a........n
May 22, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
SWM with a really high tolerance to high thc levels yet I’ve spent many lonely years, in search of a better high. I’m here today to declare my love for this beautiful strain that is Blackberry Gelato! Happy and laughing at a strange looking insect on my table. Sleepy? This beautiful hybrid is NOT the best strain for insomnia. Although very relaxing, it doesn’t necessarily make me sleepy.
h........0
June 12, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I know I’m not supposed to be smoking, but I just had a hernia repaired and this has been my go to now I have it in moon rock form, but still my go to for pain
q........l
August 13, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Nice smooth smoke not too harsh 9.5/10