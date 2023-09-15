stock photo similar to Blackberry Gelato
Hybrid

Blackberry Gelato

Blackberry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blackberry and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blackberry Gelato is a strain that produces dense and frosty buds with a fruity and fuel-like aroma. Blackberry Gelato has a berry and sweet flavor, with hints of violet and pepper. Blackberry Gelato is 15-20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blackberry Gelato effects include feeling relaxed, creative, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blackberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Blackberry Gelato features flavors like berry, sweet, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of the strain. The average price of Blackberry Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blackberry Gelato is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Blackberry Gelato is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blackberry Gelato strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Blackberry Gelato strain helps with

  Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Blackberry Gelato strain reviews

September 15, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Very nice Hybrid with an earthy taste with a creamy blackberry/blueberry aftertaste. Great for ADHD and a nice balance of body and head high.
October 22, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
Amazing indica. You will be indacouch. I'm on Pluto right now broz. I'm baked. Pooping.
November 7, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
With my ptsd kicking in on over drive lately smoking blackberry gelato I feel a calming sensation that melts thru my body making me feel at ease taking me to my happy place ….
Strain spotlight

Blackberry Gelato strain genetics