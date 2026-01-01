Blackberry Ice Cream — bred by PEAK Humboldt — is an indica-dominant hybrid celebrated for its decadent dessert-style terpene profile and deeply relaxing effects. The lineage blends Afghani, Kashmir Hashplant, God’s Gift, and Bubba Kush, creating a classic old-school indica backbone with rich flavor and heavy body effects. Aromatically, this cultivar delivers notes of sweet vanilla ice cream layered with dark blackberry and subtle fuel, while the flavor carries creamy berry sweetness over a kushy, earthy base. With THC commonly around ~21%, the high begins as a smooth, creeping calm that gradually settles into deep physical relaxation and couch-ready tranquility, making it an excellent choice for evening use or unwinding after a long day. If you’ve tried Blackberry Ice Cream, leave it a review and let others know what you think!