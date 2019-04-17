ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Blackberry Snow Cone

Bred by Jack Davis, Blackberry Snow Cone is hybrid strain that will remind you of picking fresh blackberries on a warm summer evening. Created by crossing Tri-Cities Blackberry Kush with Snow Cone, this strain produces crystal coated colas with purple hues. The flavor is fruity and smooth with creamy undertones, while the high takes you into calm euphoria. Blackberry Snow Cone is perfect for any consumer who loves fruity strains that pack a punch.

4

Avatar for mwfighter
Member since 2016
This is an amazing flower. Beautiful buds, nice and sugary/frosty. From first hit to the last, you’ll enjoy an extremely heavy high that will put you into such an relaxed state that you may want to kick back in your favorite recliner and watch the history channel. I have fallen asleep on this strain...
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for 420supplies
Member since 2018
Best loud
ArousedCreativeGiggly
Avatar for SeaTownSavage
Member since 2019
My girlfriend and I usually go to the dispensary and try out different strains to see what we like. We got an eighth of this almost a week ago and it’s very nice to smoke out of. Beautiful bud, wish the app would let me post the pic. Girl gave me some of this weed this morning and I smoked it, could...
Sleepy
