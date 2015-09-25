ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Blackberry Trainwreck
Blackberry Trainwreck

Blackberry Trainwreck

Blackberry Trainwreck, or Blackberry Wreck, is a hybrid strain parented by two notable varieties, Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck. Led by indica genetics, Blackberry Trainwreck typically grows into chunky, dense conic buds that offer a sweet and earthy mix of berry flavors. Tension and stress melt away from the body on the exhale while the mind elevates to lighthearted positivity.

Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
I've been smoking this strain for about 2 weeks and very happy with my selection. These buds are sticky icky and flavorful. Sweet berries, citrus, pine and a diesely zip. Shes Indica dominate, stony but not foggy with quality Sativa traits. Best used latter in day or evening as shes a little narcoti...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for tippydog66
Member since 2015
Dabbing blackberry train wreck right now and WOW! The music playing on my phone sounds as good as my sound system. Definitely cool how it pleasantly distorts sounds and Not super heavy sedation after 7 smallish dabs. Stuff I have is from Forbidden Farms and tested at about 78% Total CBs. Amazing for...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Indicaem
Member since 2016
This strain is a cross between blackberry and trainwreck and has an earthy berry flavour. I enjoyed the flavour of this bud, but the high was way too focused for me. I became so focused I cleaned for hours on end, organizing and not able to sit still until all the tasks my mind was creating were co...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for Clevernamed
Member since 2018
I like the flavor. Its got strong flowery berry taste and I also get the strong diesel finish. For me the high is positive and heady with a good couch lock narcotic buzz to compliment.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PowerplantCo
Member since 2016
If I could rename this strain I would call it Grape Popsicle. It smells exactly like a f***ing grape popsicle. Great heavy indica effects. Smoke hits you hard but quickly eases into full body relaxation.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Blackberry Trainwreck

