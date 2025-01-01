Bleu Wip
aka B Dubbs, Blue Waffles
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
stock photo similar to Bleu Wip
Bleu Wip
Ble
Hybrid
Bleu Wip potency is higher THC than average.
Bleu Wip, also known as B Dubbs and Blue Waffles, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by ARK Genetics in 2024, and made from a genetic cross of London Mint Cakes x Blueberry Muffins. This strain has intensely arousing and tingling effects, with a palate of sweet blueberries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cosmic Apple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
