Bling Cheesecake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bling Cheesecake.
Bling Cheesecake strain effects
Bling Cheesecake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bling Cheesecake reviews
j........0
March 20, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
feeling alleviated and relaxed, does not taste like cheesecake unfortunately. Few bong hits did leave me very thirsty, but I was enjoying some good chips.