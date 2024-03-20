Bling Cheesecake
Bling Cheesecake effects are mostly energizing.
Bling Cheesecake potency is higher THC than average.
Bling Cheesecake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The Bling and Mac And Cheese. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bling Cheesecake is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Garden Remedies, the average price of Bling Cheesecake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bling Cheesecake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bling Cheesecake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bling Cheesecake strain effects
Bling Cheesecake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
