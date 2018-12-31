ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blizzard Bush by Greenpoint Seeds is a resinous hybrid cross of Pura Vida and Stardawg. This beautiful strain’s copious coating of resin gives the plant’s lush foliage a diamond-like shimmer. It offers larger-than-average yields with creamy marshmallow aromas smeared with fuel and, oddly enough, cured meats. Enjoy Blizzard Bush’s mood elevation and stress relief throughout the day to combat lethargy and depression.  

Member since 2016
Great tasting. Big fluffy, pine tasting buds. Perfect daytime med to get things done.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
