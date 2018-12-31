Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Blizzard Bush by Greenpoint Seeds is a resinous hybrid cross of Pura Vida and Stardawg. This beautiful strain’s copious coating of resin gives the plant’s lush foliage a diamond-like shimmer. It offers larger-than-average yields with creamy marshmallow aromas smeared with fuel and, oddly enough, cured meats. Enjoy Blizzard Bush’s mood elevation and stress relief throughout the day to combat lethargy and depression.