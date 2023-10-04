Super reminiscent of the strain Forbidden Fruit, Blockberry is a special strain. The nose on this stuff is highly unique, probably the black cherry influence, honestly this might be the G.O.A.T. nose. It's that good. You want to drink the stuff. The unique profile let's the effects flourish after a mere one puff - you can feel the Blockberry's fruity tendrils sink themselves confidently throughout your being. I don't find myself wanting to smoke this strain all day, as is the case with some of my indica-dom hybrids - but when it's been long enough, the Blockberry's signature fruity drop starts calling for you, and it's time to re-submerge into berry wonderland.