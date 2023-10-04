Blockberry reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Blockberry.

Blockberry strain effects

Reported by 44 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Energetic

Blockberry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress

Blockberry reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
October 4, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
100% disabled Staff Sergeant retired, U.S. Army. This strain makes me feel wonderful and relaxed. Tastes delicious.
21 people found this helpful
July 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Super frosty super pungent berry smell. Smells like fruity cereal. Smooth and tasty inhale and just nice pleasant, stress- relieving euphoria, even before you exhale. Flavor and effects are 10 out of 10. Munchies do ensue afterwards.
11 people found this helpful
July 2, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
This is a beautiful strain, the picture on Leafly does not do it justice. The high is much different, it’s hard to explain. Smoking it can be a little rough, but it’s worth the high.
8 people found this helpful
November 17, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Super reminiscent of the strain Forbidden Fruit, Blockberry is a special strain. The nose on this stuff is highly unique, probably the black cherry influence, honestly this might be the G.O.A.T. nose. It's that good. You want to drink the stuff. The unique profile let's the effects flourish after a mere one puff - you can feel the Blockberry's fruity tendrils sink themselves confidently throughout your being. I don't find myself wanting to smoke this strain all day, as is the case with some of my indica-dom hybrids - but when it's been long enough, the Blockberry's signature fruity drop starts calling for you, and it's time to re-submerge into berry wonderland.
5 people found this helpful
November 21, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Remind of the weed I used to buy in 2014. The no need for a blunt with this. Will leave you and the room smelling like a incent
4 people found this helpful
August 2, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
One of the most tasty buds I’ve ever had. Very fruity, and has a deep cannabis flavor that balances perfectly. In smaller amounts you’ll find a happy and creative high, while in larger amounts the indica half comes out to play and you can find yourself velcroed to the couch, or taking a nice nap. Definitely a bud someone with experience should try.
4 people found this helpful
April 6, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
frosty purple nugs that magically allow me to find genuine and honest kind things to say about the people around me. euphoric and warm and fuzzy, though doesn't make me feel very focused.
3 people found this helpful
December 19, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
Live resin vape cart from Paul’s Boutique Amazing flavor. Probably the best flavor I’ve ever gotten from a vape cart. Highly recommend.
2 people found this helpful

