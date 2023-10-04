Blockberry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blockberry.
Blockberry strain effects
Blockberry strain flavors
Blockberry strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
p........1
October 4, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
100% disabled Staff Sergeant retired, U.S. Army. This strain makes me feel wonderful and relaxed. Tastes delicious.
J........4
July 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Super frosty super pungent berry smell. Smells like fruity cereal. Smooth and tasty inhale and just nice pleasant, stress- relieving euphoria, even before you exhale. Flavor and effects are 10 out of 10. Munchies do ensue afterwards.
M........p
July 2, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This is a beautiful strain, the picture on Leafly does not do it justice. The high is much different, it’s hard to explain. Smoking it can be a little rough, but it’s worth the high.
T........r
November 17, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Super reminiscent of the strain Forbidden Fruit, Blockberry is a special strain. The nose on this stuff is highly unique, probably the black cherry influence, honestly this might be the G.O.A.T. nose. It's that good. You want to drink the stuff. The unique profile let's the effects flourish after a mere one puff - you can feel the Blockberry's fruity tendrils sink themselves confidently throughout your being. I don't find myself wanting to smoke this strain all day, as is the case with some of my indica-dom hybrids - but when it's been long enough, the Blockberry's signature fruity drop starts calling for you, and it's time to re-submerge into berry wonderland.
s........1
November 21, 2023
Relaxed
Remind of the weed I used to buy in 2014. The no need for a blunt with this. Will leave you and the room smelling like a incent
I........r
August 2, 2023
Creative
Happy
One of the most tasty buds I’ve ever had. Very fruity, and has a deep cannabis flavor that balances perfectly. In smaller amounts you’ll find a happy and creative high, while in larger amounts the indica half comes out to play and you can find yourself velcroed to the couch, or taking a nice nap. Definitely a bud someone with experience should try.
s........g
April 6, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
frosty purple nugs that magically allow me to find genuine and honest kind things to say about the people around me. euphoric and warm and fuzzy, though doesn't make me feel very focused.
J........1
December 19, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Live resin vape cart from Paul’s Boutique Amazing flavor. Probably the best flavor I’ve ever gotten from a vape cart. Highly recommend.