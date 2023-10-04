stock photo similar to Blockberry
Hybrid

Blockberry

Blockberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blockberry has a unique structure and is one of the sturdiest plants you can grow. It produces dense, olive-green buds with purple hues and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Blockberry is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blockberry effects include feeling euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blockberry when dealing with symptoms associated with gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Bred by California’s Blockhead Budz, Blockberry features flavors like orange, vanilla and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and cherry aroma. The average price of Blockberry typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blockberry is also known as Superboof, a name given by grower Mobile Jay who selected a special variety of this strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blockberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Blockberry

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Blockberry strain effects

Reported by 44 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Energetic

Blockberry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blockberry products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blockberry near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blockberry strain reviews44

October 4, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
100% disabled Staff Sergeant retired, U.S. Army. This strain makes me feel wonderful and relaxed. Tastes delicious.
21 people found this helpful
July 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Super frosty super pungent berry smell. Smells like fruity cereal. Smooth and tasty inhale and just nice pleasant, stress- relieving euphoria, even before you exhale. Flavor and effects are 10 out of 10. Munchies do ensue afterwards.
11 people found this helpful
July 2, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
This is a beautiful strain, the picture on Leafly does not do it justice. The high is much different, it’s hard to explain. Smoking it can be a little rough, but it’s worth the high.
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight