Indica

Blood Orange Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Blood Orange Kush is an indica-dominant cross of, as of now, the unknown or unnamed genetics Aota x Pinecracker and an unnamed OG. This plant has a bushy structure that doesn’t yield much, but the dense, trichome-covered nugs are prized for their bright terpene profile and heavy effects. Blood Orange Kush emits a bouquet of gas and tart citrus that fills the room and coats the palate. Its uplifting mental buzz and relaxing physical effects make Blood Orange Kush a solid option for consumers looking to abate minor pain and elevate mood.  

Reviews

25

Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
First time picking this shit up and its not joke. I put one bowl in the bong and WOW!! Just if this shit by you it's a MUST!
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for tmollenh
Member since 2017
Super relaxing. Great strain to smoke and then sit in pitch black. Awesome visuals. Great while falling asleep.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Blackdogrising
Member since 2016
As a daily regular user, it’s hard to really blow me away with anything new, but this one is one of the best new strains I’ve tried since super lemon haze. Head high and not and not a chair melter in the least. This is a rock picking, dog walking, swimming, golfing, etc high. Not that you ne...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for Manymoonsago
Member since 2018
This strain is incorrectly named. It should really be called One Hit Wonder. The effects are immediate and long lasting. This is a sipper with a bright sorta “spicy” feeling. There is definitely an energy to overall effect. My description isn’t doing it justice. One tip— after administering this s...
feelings
EnergeticSleepyTingly
Avatar for ColoradoKali
Member since 2017
Relaxation is immediate! Mind blocking power! Cerebral tingling sensation as my body sticks to the chair!
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
