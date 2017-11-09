Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Not For Beginners!
Heavy hitting creeper with gradual lift. Not Kennedy weed, more like being slowly anesthetized at a luxury spa.
Smoked out of a beaker bong with H20 and Ice. Super stinky terps I liken to baby diaper and rotten orange.
This was an in house grow at our local Dispensary. We went ba...