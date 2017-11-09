ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Blood Orange Kush
  4. Reviews

Blood Orange Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blood Orange Kush.

23

Avatar for ewindisch
Member since 2019
Amazing flavor with a 14% terp rosin
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for OkieGranny
Member since 2019
Not For Beginners! Heavy hitting creeper with gradual lift. Not Kennedy weed, more like being slowly anesthetized at a luxury spa. Smoked out of a beaker bong with H20 and Ice. Super stinky terps I liken to baby diaper and rotten orange. This was an in house grow at our local Dispensary. We went ba...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ZoN3
Member since 2019
I was lucky enough to get a 1/4lbs of Blood Orange Kush last July. It is by far one of the best strains I have ever had. That fruity citrus flavor leaves you craving for more.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for jillbert
Member since 2019
This gave me a racing heart unfortunately, and I found that I had to smoke a lot to give me any sort of effect (and I am not a daily smoker).
Avatar for Transit22
Member since 2018
I’m a migraine sufferer and musician, so this is the perfect strain to alleviate pain &amp; stress while still leaving me with a tiny bit of motivation.
CreativeHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Hanz.zzzz
Member since 2018
Had a very citrus smell which was enjoyable. This strain definitely gets you feeling good but it wasn’t my favorite personally.
GigglyTalkative
Avatar for SpaceStranger
Member since 2018
Had some live resin concentrates and it is one of the best strains I’ve ever dabbed!
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Joezerr
Member since 2018
and I thought I couldn't be impressed anymore , uplifting ;]
CreativeEnergeticHappyTinglyUplifted