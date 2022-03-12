One of my favorite strains because it’s offered by one of the best cultivators here. Alternative Solutions of Washington DC. This strain literally smells the same as Tangie. If I had one flower of Tangie and one of blood orange just by smelling I wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. It’s got the same main parent as Tangie so they are cousins. And hence it is NOT caryophyllene dominant as is stated here. It is in fact terpinolene dominant just as Tangie is and probably has a ton of Ocimene as well just like Tangie. If you’ve had Tangie and liked it then you will definitely love blood orange. I actually like it a bit more than Tangie but that could just be because I never had Tangie that was grown well to it’s full potential as I said the blood orange here is from what I consider our best cultivator so that makes a huge difference obviously so if the same grower also grew Tangie then I cold really say which I like better. Many strain reviews aren’t really “strain” reviews and what I mean by that is in reality we are reviewing the job said cultivator did at growing and processing said flower not so much of a review on the strain itself. You could try the exact same genetics from two different growers and you could absolutely love one and hate the other even though it’s the same “strain” but one grower did well and one did not so these reviews are more of the grower not the strain necessarily. But I can say if grown well this is an amazing strain especially for those of us who are true sativa lovers. Here in our medical market sadly because of ignorant simple minded “rappers” and their pathetic followers the market is dominated by indica dominant strains primarily we have barely any true sativas here and blood orange is one of the closest things sadly to true sativas and I still wouldn’t consider blood orange a proper sativa in my mind it still has more indica in it than I’d personally prefer. I love all the long flowering hazes and tropical landraces which you will NEVER find In our dispensaries here. Most growers here have myrcene dominant sour diesel as their sativa choice. To me I consider such sour diesel as a daytime indica more so than a sativa ESPECIALLY these myrcene dominant cuts of sour diesel proper sour diesel ought to be caryophyllene dominant with limonene following up behind as second most dominant.