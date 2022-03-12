Blood Orange reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blood Orange.
Blood Orange strain effects
Reported by 30 real people like you
Blood Orange strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Blood Orange reviews
S........n
March 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
One of my favorite strains because it’s offered by one of the best cultivators here. Alternative Solutions of Washington DC. This strain literally smells the same as Tangie. If I had one flower of Tangie and one of blood orange just by smelling I wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. It’s got the same main parent as Tangie so they are cousins. And hence it is NOT caryophyllene dominant as is stated here. It is in fact terpinolene dominant just as Tangie is and probably has a ton of Ocimene as well just like Tangie. If you’ve had Tangie and liked it then you will definitely love blood orange. I actually like it a bit more than Tangie but that could just be because I never had Tangie that was grown well to it’s full potential as I said the blood orange here is from what I consider our best cultivator so that makes a huge difference obviously so if the same grower also grew Tangie then I cold really say which I like better. Many strain reviews aren’t really “strain” reviews and what I mean by that is in reality we are reviewing the job said cultivator did at growing and processing said flower not so much of a review on the strain itself. You could try the exact same genetics from two different growers and you could absolutely love one and hate the other even though it’s the same “strain” but one grower did well and one did not so these reviews are more of the grower not the strain necessarily. But I can say if grown well this is an amazing strain especially for those of us who are true sativa lovers. Here in our medical market sadly because of ignorant simple minded “rappers” and their pathetic followers the market is dominated by indica dominant strains primarily we have barely any true sativas here and blood orange is one of the closest things sadly to true sativas and I still wouldn’t consider blood orange a proper sativa in my mind it still has more indica in it than I’d personally prefer. I love all the long flowering hazes and tropical landraces which you will NEVER find In our dispensaries here. Most growers here have myrcene dominant sour diesel as their sativa choice. To me I consider such sour diesel as a daytime indica more so than a sativa ESPECIALLY these myrcene dominant cuts of sour diesel proper sour diesel ought to be caryophyllene dominant with limonene following up behind as second most dominant.
p........t
May 17, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Really nice piece of weed yea, bought dit shit from dampkring in Amsterdam. Love it. I really like the blood orange taste, it really is a blood orange and you taste it. Heart beats quite fast for me. maybe because its my first try of this strain.
g........3
September 20, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
Sativa dominent orange surprise! Nice big looking buds and very compact, slightly greenish orange with even frosting all around and definitely smells like orange and something else almost like pine perhaps? A very nice and smooth smoke with not a overbearing stench or taste, actually has a slight taste of orange. Calming mellow effects and cerebral head high.
r........s
January 25, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
I love this for when I’m writing papers. This strain really helps me focus. It’s also my favorite to help an upset stomach.
T........1
December 8, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Can only speak to the high because I get my Blood Orange in a cartridge. It’s a nice body high — great for running errands or cleaning around the house — with just enough of a head high to give you a good appreciation for this strain, without making you give off stoner vibes to people around you. Smoke a little more than usual and a good head high will kick in. Great for close quarters with someone you like ;-) Dry mouth, so keep that bottle close by, and you’ll want something to clear up the whites of your eyes. Blood Orange is a good toke when you’re on the move. The cultivator is the aforementioned Alternative Solutions based here in DC.
r........0
August 16, 2023
Energetic
Focused
I had a vape cart of this strain and it was the perfect work companion. It kept me focused my whole shift and the hit was very smooth. I picked up a very subtle citrus note,but I think if I had the flower it would have been more pronounced. The dry mouth was insane so be sure to have water near
j........n
July 26, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Currently my favorite daytime strain. Keeps,me feeling focused and uplifted. Only downside is too much makes me sleepy and gives a slight headache.
a........0
August 20, 2023
Gave me bad paranoia.