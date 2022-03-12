stock photo similar to Blood Orange
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
Blood Orange
Blood Orange is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Appalachia and Cali Orange Bud. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Blood Orange is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blood Orange effects make them feel talkative, focused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blood Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Blood Orange features an aroma and flavor profile of orange, apricot, and honey. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blood Orange, tell us about your
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Blood OrangeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Blood Orange strain effects
Reported by 30 real people like you
Blood Orange strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blood Orange products near you
Similar to Blood Orange near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Blood Orange strain reviews30
Read all reviews
S........n
March 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
p........t
May 17, 2022
Energetic
Focused
g........3
September 20, 2021
Focused
Relaxed