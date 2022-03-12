stock photo similar to Blood Orange
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Blood Orange

Blood Orange is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Appalachia and Cali Orange Bud. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Blood Orange is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blood Orange effects make them feel talkative, focused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blood Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Blood Orange features an aroma and flavor profile of orange, apricot, and honey. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blood Orange, tell us about your

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Blood Orange

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Blood Orange strain effects

Reported by 30 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Blood Orange strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blood Orange products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blood Orange near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blood Orange strain reviews30

March 12, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
One of my favorite strains because it’s offered by one of the best cultivators here. Alternative Solutions of Washington DC. This strain literally smells the same as Tangie. If I had one flower of Tangie and one of blood orange just by smelling I wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. It’s got the same main parent as Tangie so they are cousins. And hence it is NOT caryophyllene dominant as is stated here. It is in fact terpinolene dominant just as Tangie is and probably has a ton of Ocimene as well just like Tangie. If you’ve had Tangie and liked it then you will definitely love blood orange. I actually like it a bit more than Tangie but that could just be because I never had Tangie that was grown well to it’s full potential as I said the blood orange here is from what I consider our best cultivator so that makes a huge difference obviously so if the same grower also grew Tangie then I cold really say which I like better. Many strain reviews aren’t really “strain” reviews and what I mean by that is in reality we are reviewing the job said cultivator did at growing and processing said flower not so much of a review on the strain itself. You could try the exact same genetics from two different growers and you could absolutely love one and hate the other even though it’s the same “strain” but one grower did well and one did not so these reviews are more of the grower not the strain necessarily. But I can say if grown well this is an amazing strain especially for those of us who are true sativa lovers. Here in our medical market sadly because of ignorant simple minded “rappers” and their pathetic followers the market is dominated by indica dominant strains primarily we have barely any true sativas here and blood orange is one of the closest things sadly to true sativas and I still wouldn’t consider blood orange a proper sativa in my mind it still has more indica in it than I’d personally prefer. I love all the long flowering hazes and tropical landraces which you will NEVER find In our dispensaries here. Most growers here have myrcene dominant sour diesel as their sativa choice. To me I consider such sour diesel as a daytime indica more so than a sativa ESPECIALLY these myrcene dominant cuts of sour diesel proper sour diesel ought to be caryophyllene dominant with limonene following up behind as second most dominant.
21 people found this helpful
May 17, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Really nice piece of weed yea, bought dit shit from dampkring in Amsterdam. Love it. I really like the blood orange taste, it really is a blood orange and you taste it. Heart beats quite fast for me. maybe because its my first try of this strain.
10 people found this helpful
September 20, 2021
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Sativa dominent orange surprise! Nice big looking buds and very compact, slightly greenish orange with even frosting all around and definitely smells like orange and something else almost like pine perhaps? A very nice and smooth smoke with not a overbearing stench or taste, actually has a slight taste of orange. Calming mellow effects and cerebral head high.
9 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight