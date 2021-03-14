Blood Star reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blood Star.
Blood Star effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
50% of people report feeling happy
50% of people say it helps with depression
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Blood Star near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.