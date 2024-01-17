Bloopiez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bloopiez.
Bloopiez strain effects
Bloopiez strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bloopiez reviews
r........7
January 17, 2024
Sleepy
If u tryin go to the moon Bloopiez will take u there straight candy gas 🍭🍬🍭⛽️⛽️⛽️🔥🔥🔥🔥 I was so high when I smoke it 💨💨💨 I went to da moon 🌝
y........d
January 13, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Dry mouth
The smell an texture is out of this world followed by a very smooth gassy taste with a punch after the second pull just overall well done an cultivated cannabis jelly cut was one of the best bloopiez I ever had