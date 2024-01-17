Bloopiez
aka Bloozies
Bloopiez effects are mostly calming.
Bloopiez potency is higher THC than average.
Bloopiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Nerdz x Melonheadz bx1. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Bloopiez is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Jelly Co and JW, Bloopiez offers consumers pain and stress relief with intensely lethargic effects. The average price of Bloopiez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Effects We are still learning about Bloopiez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bloopiez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to BloopiezOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bloopiez strain effects
Bloopiez strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bloopiez products near you
Similar to Bloopiez near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—