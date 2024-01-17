Bloopiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Nerdz x Melonheadz bx1. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Bloopiez is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Jelly Co and JW, Bloopiez offers consumers pain and stress relief with intensely lethargic effects. The average price of Bloopiez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Effects We are still learning about Bloopiez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bloopiez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.