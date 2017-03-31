ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blucifer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blucifer.

Reviews

16

Avatar for Steeltoro
Member since 2019
Brah.......fucking......stoned.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
Works wonders on my neck and back pain... does give you energy so no playing on your computer or phone, instead DO WORK!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
Stoney come on first in the head that makes music sound incredibly rich and smooth. Visuals are impacted to a similar degree, but also reveals how your eyes - and concentration - refuse to settle on one thing. Very absent minded in that sense, which actually helps occupy the mind when bored. Reasona...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for loveallweed
Member since 2017
Blucifer is my favorite strain. I tried it first in 2016 and had a hard time finding it at dispensaries near my area. It’s a very uplifting high, talkative, but body calm. Some say they get very anxious and it might just be too strong of a sativa.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for lucynena
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for HideousKinky
Member since 2016
This is a sativa? I had no idea. Makes me think, makes me eat, makes me laugh, makes me zone out. Good stuff!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for metamurpho
Member since 2015
Very nice scent, but I found it harsh to smoke in my bubble pipe and the high to be light. Makes me a bit anxious too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings