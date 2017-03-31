ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created in 2013 by Terraform Genetics who crossed Conspiracy Kush and Blue Dream, Blucifer is a blue-ish purple sativa strain that radiates with the smell of blueberries and cream with a spicy finish. These frosty buds are meant to leave you feeling productive and motivated, making it a perfect choice for inspiring that long-overdue nature walk. Blucifer works well in indoor gardens with minimal direct sunlight, and it should finish flowering in 55 to 60 days.

Avatar for Wasco
Member since 2016
Blucifer is a potent, eyelid-heavy sativa that produces euphoria-inducing highs much like its parent, Blue Dream. Unlike Blue Dream, which tends to make me feel uncomfortably tingly and a little bit restless, Blucifer preserves the euphoric goodness of Blue Dream without the anxiety. This strain i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for RichYungBudz
Member since 2016
Very nice to look at, very nice to smell..very nice to taste..all my senses were satisfied.. I smoke my blue and feel like I can walk thru the park and create and masterpiece of art :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
So so soooo frosty, very dense and dark purple. The Blue (a blueberry pheno of Blue Dream) crossed with conspiracy kush makes this sweet and creamy, head in the clouds sativa euphoria. Found at WHTC in Los Angeles.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
Works wonders on my neck and back pain... does give you energy so no playing on your computer or phone, instead DO WORK!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for HideousKinky
Member since 2016
This is a sativa? I had no idea. Makes me think, makes me eat, makes me laugh, makes me zone out. Good stuff!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Conspiracy Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blucifer
Strain child
Kuato
child

