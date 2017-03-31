Created in 2013 by Terraform Genetics who crossed Conspiracy Kush and Blue Dream, Blucifer is a blue-ish purple sativa strain that radiates with the smell of blueberries and cream with a spicy finish. These frosty buds are meant to leave you feeling productive and motivated, making it a perfect choice for inspiring that long-overdue nature walk. Blucifer works well in indoor gardens with minimal direct sunlight, and it should finish flowering in 55 to 60 days.