Blue Banana reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Banana.
Blue Banana strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Blue Banana strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
k........l
April 20, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Such a beautiful strain, I had this in a disposable and it felt absolutely amazing. I feel like I'm resting on a cloud drifting through a starry night sky, this stuff relaxed my whole body within seconds of my first hit, which is unusual for me considering I have a high tolerance. I didn't feel heavy, I felt weightless actually, that might be the uplifting, happy effects from it's sativa parent, which I love. My mind wasn't racing, in fact I felt almost like I was under a spell or in a dream, without much care for worries. Mildly euphoric but it helps really convey the floating feeling. One of my new favorites.
t........g
October 11, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Long time smoker here, I came across this bad boy in a preroll five pack by, I think it was called, Almora Farms? Idk, anywho.. I still remember the high I got from this strain two years ago. It was super uplifting and and euphoric, but it was still light enough for me to be productive. Any stoner knows there’s always those few strains out there that stick with you as being exceptionally pleasant. This was one of those for me🔥
a........6
December 11, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dizzy
This is a good strain for a good wake and bake! Anything that is crossed with blue dream I am a fan of! there is a good taste of blueberry. The initial high hit pretty quick and then it creeps a little in waves. I feel relaxed but also focused... while writing this Review i got sucked into writing it and forgot my girlfriend was on the other line. XD This is a good strain to help with anxiety and depression. This strain helps it fade away allowing you to accomplish the task at hand. Happy hunting DOODS!
F........3
December 24, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
I toke this lovely strain thanks to Jeeter... the 2gram live resin vape of this strain comes as cherry punch... It elevates back pain and relives stress greatly... I use it at work as well to help with stress/pain/focus to keep going the long hours... simply a wonderful live resin!!! And the taste is amazing.
c........g
August 3, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I’ve traveled 40 miles to get this strain. Almora has a live resin 510 thread cart of this strain that is bomb diggity. Makes me feel relaxed and focused but extremely horny.
m........9
May 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Found this strain as a live resin badder from almora and it has since become a go to for me when I pick up. The flavor is on top of this world. Kinda brings a northern lights vibe to the party with the high and I can work all day without being couch locked
e........r
July 4, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Good stuff! Put a smile on my face really fast. Definitely a must for anyone who wants good weed.
9........f
August 19, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Very strong and potent. ⚠️will put you to sleep like a perc⚠️