Such a beautiful strain, I had this in a disposable and it felt absolutely amazing. I feel like I'm resting on a cloud drifting through a starry night sky, this stuff relaxed my whole body within seconds of my first hit, which is unusual for me considering I have a high tolerance. I didn't feel heavy, I felt weightless actually, that might be the uplifting, happy effects from it's sativa parent, which I love. My mind wasn't racing, in fact I felt almost like I was under a spell or in a dream, without much care for worries. Mildly euphoric but it helps really convey the floating feeling. One of my new favorites.