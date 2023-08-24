Blue Blitz reviews
Blue Blitz strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Blue Blitz strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
T........8
August 24, 2023
Top 10 strain all time for me. I love fruity,gassy and stoney weed. This strain has dense buds and a small amount of stems. I’ve been smoking for 22 years in October. I smoke flower in the am thru lunch, dab in the evening into the night. Then my lady likes to smoke before bed so we bust out some infused pre-rolls. Definitely buy this strain, it’s a must try.
c........7
December 10, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Follow up review… After a shaky start with this strain… The rest of the half ounce really meshed with my body and gave me a real nice high. Sometimes I fight the high and try to decide what the weed should be, instead of letting it tell me what it is. It’s real nice and stony, and I got that cheap price again. I love that. Half ounce for 45 bucks.
j........5
July 22, 2024
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I Enjoy blue blitz every time I smoke it. As long as I smoke it shortly before bed time that is. If I were so smoke it on a lazy Sunday afternoon it would kick my ass. This is that heady indica that gets your eyes completely bloodshot. The Blueberry lineage is strong in this strain. Most anyone that smokes this shouldn’t be disappointed.
d........8
July 22, 2024
Euphoric
It’s good for pain and relaxation i would say. All of abundant Organics stuff is great and they have good deals at my dispensary. Today was 40% off a half zone for 66 plus tax. Best deal to me because of the quality.
m........s
November 21, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry mouth
I wanted to add a little more of a concise review after smoking it more than twice. It creeps up on you but it isn't overwhelming. It smells like blueberry with a touch of vanilla at times, though quite skunky. Dense and burns moderately. My eyelids felt heavy immediately and I felt tingly. The tingles come and go but the high did not last very long for me. Very potent strain from Abundant Organics although nothing in particular that stands out about this strain to me. It did shift from quite a head to body high though.
C........h
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain on a chill night in is top tier. It does make the eyelids a bit heavy with a euphoric relaxing feel. Honestly felt like I was floating. Such a good time. Only negative thing for me was the taste, very skunky.