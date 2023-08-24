I wanted to add a little more of a concise review after smoking it more than twice. It creeps up on you but it isn't overwhelming. It smells like blueberry with a touch of vanilla at times, though quite skunky. Dense and burns moderately. My eyelids felt heavy immediately and I felt tingly. The tingles come and go but the high did not last very long for me. Very potent strain from Abundant Organics although nothing in particular that stands out about this strain to me. It did shift from quite a head to body high though.