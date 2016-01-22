Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I grew this strain in 2015 it was amazing they way I grew it, the flavor was epic and the smell was so sweet. Had a nice narcotic high very sedating. I grew fat dense nugs, all ture organics not fert line. If you tried it when I cut it and then again after I cured it you would have been loving it tw...
Blue Blood is my very first high CBD low THC strain, and would you believe it, Blue Blood is in my top 5 strains? It takes first place in smell and taste - it truly smells like pure blueberry, more than any other "blue" strain I've tried, and I've tried many of them. For smell and taste alone I woul...
Got a nice bag of Blue Blood from a grower friend of mine. The smell of those familiar OG terps filled my nose on first contact. I love OGs. A bit of fruity undertones can be noticed once you crack the bud. Strong OG flavors on the inhale with a smooth fruity flavor on the exhale. A slight sting in ...