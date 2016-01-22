ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Blood reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Blood.

Avatar for KnucklesWifey
Member since 2016
All I can say is; definitely one of a kind💚💚
Avatar for iloveelectricchairs
Member since 2016
Total anxiety calmer and very sweet taste. Definitely going to be smoking it again
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Skeggjold
Member since 2014
Wow what a wonderful strain.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Skeggjold
Member since 2014
Wow what a unexpected pleasure this strain is.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hawaii420organic
Member since 2017
I grew this strain in 2015 it was amazing they way I grew it, the flavor was epic and the smell was so sweet. Had a nice narcotic high very sedating. I grew fat dense nugs, all ture organics not fert line. If you tried it when I cut it and then again after I cured it you would have been loving it tw...
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
Member since 2016
Blue Blood is my very first high CBD low THC strain, and would you believe it, Blue Blood is in my top 5 strains? It takes first place in smell and taste - it truly smells like pure blueberry, more than any other "blue" strain I've tried, and I've tried many of them. For smell and taste alone I woul...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for SmokeyThePanda
Member since 2016
Got a nice bag of Blue Blood from a grower friend of mine. The smell of those familiar OG terps filled my nose on first contact. I love OGs. A bit of fruity undertones can be noticed once you crack the bud. Strong OG flavors on the inhale with a smooth fruity flavor on the exhale. A slight sting in ...
Relaxed
Avatar for mistaredeyez
Member since 2015
Has a really good smell to it. It's a good one for night when u just want to lay down and relax. About to smoke sum right now.
