Blue Boy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Boy.

53

Avatar for jaydnt
Member since 2017
Grown by Happy Hill- sooooo good. Probably my new favorite. Makes everything that feels good feel even better. Feels incredibly clear minded. A++++ strain for me.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for kyo3399
Member since 2018
I didn't care for this strain. I didn't even notice a high. Maybe, I just had a bad batch but I'm going to avoid this strain in the future.
Avatar for cangel65
Member since 2016
WOW! What a most on usual and sensational strain, from the taste, to the next few hours. Best Yet. No matter what the strain I was always left ready to sack out at the end of the high, the strain gives me so much energy and doesn’t leave me feeling tired at all. It seems like you can control your...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for joehuntley73
Member since 2017
One snapper had me paused, and then a whole bowl had me good. Definitely felt the resemblance to Blue Dream.
Avatar for LilWarriorGreen
Member since 2016
It hits hard, harsh on my throat. definitely have some burning and lots of coughing. It's not a bad strain, but it wears off quickly
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for NoStop82
Member since 2017
Happy giggly fun! Talkative and uplifting. This is my current favorite. No negative effects that I can think of. Maybe a bit of dry eye but that was solved with the tears from laughter.
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Cashey
Member since 2017
I love it down on tasting it
