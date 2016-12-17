ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Boy
  • Leafly flower of Blue Boy

Hybrid

Blue Boy

Blue Boy

Blue Boy is a cross of popular favorites Blue Dream and Northern Lights #5 that will give you anything but the blues. Originally from Washington state, this sativa-dominant hybrid provides focused, cerebral effects that make it a great choice for daytime use. Its plants are bushy and grow large, and the flowers tend to be large and on the looser, leafier side. Blue Boy is a potent strain with THC levels that often test over 20%.

Reviews

53

Show all

Avatar for Earthchild
Member since 2014
A great cross of Blue Dream productive and creative, with the added Spacey body Buzz. great afternoon video game session with friends strain. definitely happy, and not noticing usual aches and pains. similar vibe to Snoops dream
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for tampagreener74
Member since 2015
Everyone's problems aren't the same. Everyone has problems just the same. Everyone can't seem to realize, that the problem is in fact in front of them. A reflection of themselves on a mirror. Can't stand to look at yourself So you look to blame some one else. Instead of looking straight a head, yo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for cangel65
Member since 2016
WOW! What a most on usual and sensational strain, from the taste, to the next few hours. Best Yet. No matter what the strain I was always left ready to sack out at the end of the high, the strain gives me so much energy and doesn’t leave me feeling tired at all. It seems like you can control your...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for BB40044
Member since 2015
very good energizing high! had me super productive at work
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MorgaK
Member since 2015
I tried this for stress relief. It was definitely a creeper, but ended up making me even more anxious. Smooth smoke, but not for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blue Boy

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blue BoyUser uploaded image of Blue BoyUser uploaded image of Blue BoyUser uploaded image of Blue BoyUser uploaded image of Blue BoyUser uploaded image of Blue BoyUser uploaded image of Blue Boy
more
photos