Blue cheese is such a great daytime smoke, Its one of them strains which slightly creep on you (5-10mins) then BAM! You feel it first cover your head in a warm blanket, you start to feel it slowly wrapping your whole body into a euphoric mellow high which is absolutely great because this Stain is easy to work with anywhere! I could be anywhere high on blue cheese and could handle my self easily without monging out like many strong Indica's do to me haha! It's easy to sleep on this strain but only if you want too! its nice just slowly drifting of on bluecheese and i seem to have great dreams on this strain too!^^ Overall: Not strong in my opinion what so ever! but i love it i dont care that it isnt strong as many others who smoke this realize, its the Effects of bluecheese which make this Strain absolutely Fantastic! Its got every single effect of cannabis all put together to make it such a fantastic All rounder! i feel most effects from a sativa + indica but its all mellowed out 50% of each effect (slightly high on blue cheese now soo hope all you stoner's understand what i meant there ;) I Have been buying this strain alot! and plan to do so again in the future 4.5/5 Because it really does let me down nice n easy when the high disappears and i seem to have a Slight afterglow were i feel Mellow and happy even though im not high, Even after ive been smoking! Great Strain Highly Recommended to anyone!