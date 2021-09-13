Blue Chem reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Chem.
Blue Chem strain effects
Blue Chem strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Blue Chem reviews
J........y
September 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice smoke. Slow me down so I can concentrate on one or two things instead of 100 different things. Couch lock though so a good after work smoke to me as well.
m........b
August 6, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Pretty good, just heard of it this year so I picked some up from the dispensary and it takes the stress of working all day away. Forget about my pain and really chill out and I have a high tolerance with flower. Smokes great , taste great.
j........0
November 12, 2021
Happy
Sleepy
This strain packs a heavy punch. Its good for sleepy time smoking.
j........4
June 18, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifting, anxiety relieving, fun strain. Made me want tea and a blanket. Might do some yoga later. A go with the flow vibe with this one.
C........e
April 11, 2021
I love the taste and the first pull is smooth have to pull hard too. Gives you a nice relaxed feeling.
s........y
Yesterday
Euphoric
Relaxed
A new favorite. This bud is a ripper. Heavy smoke that’ll get you coughing and stumbling. Sit down. Not for the inexperienced.
M........e
January 29, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I'm not much of a smoker, I love my edibles. I've tried a few strains, but this my go to strain now. It helps my chronic pain conditions, alleviate anxiety and elevates my mood. Sometimes my nerves and emotions are so raw and painful, I can't eat. Blue Chem seems to act as insulator for my misfiring neurons. I highly recommend it.
h........k
March 13, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Great uplifting buzz. Great smell on the nose and with a happy experience