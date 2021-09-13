Blue Chem
aka Blue Dog, Blueberry Chemdog, Blueberry Chemdawg
Blue Chem effects are mostly calming.
Blue Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg with Blueberry. This strain is known for producing a potent body high with effects that are cerebral, floaty, and leave you glued to the sofa. Consumers who smoke Blue Chem often say it makes them feel happy and lazy. Blue Chem produces a long-lasting high, so plan accordingly. This strain features a prominent flavor profile with bold flavors of sweet blueberry with herbal undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Blue Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and anxiety. According to growers, this strain flowers into fluffy buds that are bright green with pops of dark blue. Blue Chem was originally bred by Marshall Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue ChemOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Blue Chem strain effects
Blue Chem strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Chem products near you
Similar to Blue Chem near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—