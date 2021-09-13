Blue Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg with Blueberry. This strain is known for producing a potent body high with effects that are cerebral, floaty, and leave you glued to the sofa. Consumers who smoke Blue Chem often say it makes them feel happy and lazy. Blue Chem produces a long-lasting high, so plan accordingly. This strain features a prominent flavor profile with bold flavors of sweet blueberry with herbal undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Blue Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and anxiety. According to growers, this strain flowers into fluffy buds that are bright green with pops of dark blue. Blue Chem was originally bred by Marshall Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.