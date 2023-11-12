Blue Cherry Pie
Blue Cherry Pie
BCP
Hybrid
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
Ammonia
Blueberry
Berry
Blue Cherry Pie effects are mostly energizing.
Blue Cherry Pie strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Blue Cherry Pie strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
Blue Cherry Pie strain reviews(8)
l........7
November 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
j........4
December 19, 2023
J........8
July 10, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy