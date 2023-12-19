Blue Cherry Pie reviews
Blue Cherry Pie strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Blue Cherry Pie strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........4
December 19, 2023
I love the high and the aroma but it gave me a bad ass headache after I smoked it .. probably won’t get again just because of that but it’s good weed
l........7
November 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Just smoked a nice joint, very good, one hitter pot... It's strong& definitely gets you stoned. Has to be good, cuz I never write reviews. lmao 😆 Shout out to pipeline North Beach ..!!
g........l
August 10, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Headache
Very strong aroma, and strong head high, with tingling running down your legs and feet. But it's prone to give headaches. Dose your bud right and you're flying, good daytime strain.
J........8
July 10, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Was very impressed